Eastbourne builders is taken over

An Eastbourne building firm which went into administration earlier this year with ‘unmanageable debts’ has been taken over.

Ellis Builders, which had been trading in Eastbourne for more than 25 years, has been acquired by Crawley based Vulcan Property Contractors.

A spokesperson said this week that following an exciting re-brand of the business, Vulcan Ellis has now established an office in the Eastbourne area “following a take-over of the long-established Ellis Building Contractors”.

A spokesperson said, “Vulcan specialise in both commercial and residential construction projects and acquiring the Ellis brand, which is well known for delivering a diverse portfolio of award-winning projects for more than 30 years across the south east, is an excellent platform upon which Vulcan can grow its market presence and share.

Managing director of the newly re-named business Vulcan Ellis Ltd, Ian Poulsum said, “Ellis was a well-established indigenous local business providing an important service to the community with a well-developed network and we felt it was important to maintain the provision of this service.

“We’ve opened an office in the Eastbourne area so we can continue to offer a service to the community. This fits perfectly with our growth plans and is a logical step for us as we continue to build our business.

“It is a very exciting move for us.”

Eastbourne building firm in administration

Ellis Builders was a major name in Eastbourne, and worked on developments across the county including the Devonshire Park Theatre, the Pavilion Tea Rooms, University of Brighton, Langney Primary School and the Conquest Hospital.

At the time – in February – an Ellis spokesperson said that although the company – which was based in Alder Close – was owed substantial sums from completed projects, the debts had “become unmanageable” and “the entire business is up for sale”.