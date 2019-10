The event started at the Crown and Anchor pub at 7.30pm and then headed towards Treasure Island. The procession then turned back and made its way up Royal Parade to Eastbourne Lifeboat Museum. The bonfire was lit at 9.30pm on the beach near the museum, followed by fireworks at 9.45pm. Photos by Jon Rigby.

