Eastbourne Bistrot Pierre menu is revealed – but where’s the fish?

The menu for the new restaurant at Eastbourne’s Wish Tower has been revealed.

Bistrot Pierre says it will be opening at the landmark seafront site at some point in November.

Construction works at Wish Tower Restaurant site (Photo by Jon Rigby)

The French restaurant chain’s Eastbourne website has gone live, and it had been initially thought there would be a special fish menu to honour the coastal town.

When it was announced Bistrot Pierre would be taking on the restaurant, Eastbourne council leader Councillor David Tutt said, “I am delighted that following a special request by the council, the team at Bistrot Pierre has created a fish menu in recognition of our home by the sea.”

However, there appears to be only a smattering of fish options on the newly-released menu. There are two fish dishes in the 14 mains and two in the 10 starters.

The menu currently online is as follows. For lunch, two courses are on offer for £12.95.

Starters include: fritôt de brie, chilli and garlic prawns, toast et champignons, wild mushroom risotto, croque monsieur croquettes, chicken liver parfait, smoked mackerel pâté, soup of the day, goat’s cheese salad, and calamari.

The mains are: poulet chasseur, steak-frites, gratin Méditerranéen, house burger, roasted haddock fillet, wild mushroom risotto, miso roasted aubergine, boeuf bourguignon, parmentier maison, Moroccan chicken, harissa roasted vegetable salad, honey-glazed pork medallions, 8oz Rump Steak, and Thai fishcake.

Dinner is a similar menu, with fewer mains options, and two courses are on offer for £15.95.

Meanwhile, desserts include: crème brûlée, sticky toffee pudding, chocolate brownie, Bistrot crêperie, and ice cream and sorbet.

There is also a breakfast menu, including: traditional breakfast (£8.95), scrambled eggs (£4.50), avocado on toast (£7.25), toast et champignons (£5.95), croque monsieur (£5.95), eggs Benedict/Royale (£7.95), omelettes (£4.95).

What do you think? Should there be more fish on the menu, or do you like the sound of it as it is?