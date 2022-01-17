Eastbourne bin strike: Union considers latest offer
GMB members are currently considering Eastbourne Borough Council’s latest offer amid bin collection strikes in the town.
Trade union GMB and the council had a meeting at 10.30am today (Monday, January 17).
A council spokesperson said, “The GMB union is considering our latest offer.
“There will be no further comment at this time.”
GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said, “There is a meeting at 10am tomorrow at the town hall where GMB will put the latest offer from the council to HGV drivers and loaders.”
The council had previously offered a seven per cent pay rise to drivers and a three per cent increase to all other South East Environmental Services Limited (SEESL) staff.