Eastbourne bin strike: Union considers latest offer

GMB members are currently considering Eastbourne Borough Council’s latest offer amid bin collection strikes in the town.

Trade union GMB and the council had a meeting at 10.30am today (Monday, January 17).

A council spokesperson said, “The GMB union is considering our latest offer.

Eastbourne bin strike. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221001-165021001

“There will be no further comment at this time.”

GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said, “There is a meeting at 10am tomorrow at the town hall where GMB will put the latest offer from the council to HGV drivers and loaders.”