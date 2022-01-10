Eastbourne bin strike: Further strike dates announced

Refuse collectors in Eastbourne are taking their third day of industrial action today (January 10) in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The council released a statement on Friday that said the GMB was after a 25 per cent pay rise.

Eastbourne refuse collection site in Courtlands Road (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220501-174726008

The Eastbourne bin strike now looks set to spread across Sussex as GMB Union launched a consultative ballot for drivers in Adur and Worthing.

A consultative ballot for refuse collectors in nearby Adur and Worthing will close on 19 January, giving the drivers the opportunity to vote to join Eastbourne in industrial action.

GMB refuse collectors in Brighton successfully won improved pay, terms and conditions after a long-running strike at the end of last year.

Mark Turner, GMB Branch Secretary, said, “Refuse collectors across the South Coast feel angry and unappreciated.

“They do a dirty and difficult job and should get the respect and pay they deserve - that’s all GMB members are asking for.

“No one seems to notice refuse collectors until they find their bins unemptied and the streets strewn with rubbish. Unfortunately, that’s what is about to happen.