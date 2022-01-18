Eastbourne bin strike ends

The first strike had taken place on December 31 and GMB Union members were also planning to take industrial action until January 28.

Eastbourne Borough Council said the initial pay rise is to £12.50 an hour – which is a five per cent increase for the highest paid drivers and a 15 per cent rise for the lowest paid.

A council spokesperson said although it was not prepared to meet the original wage request from GMB, they believe the agreed pay rise is a ‘fair and appropriate award’.

Eastbourne bin strike. Photo taken in Courtlands Road. SUS-221101-162030001

They added, “All staff will return to work tomorrow (Wednesday, January 19).

“Our teams will be catching up with collections as quickly as possible.

“We’d like to thank our residents for their understanding and patience during this dispute.”

A GMB spokesperson said, “GMB members this morning formally accepted an improved, above-inflation pay offer of almost 19 per cent from the council.

“The offer includes a minimum rise this year of 11 per cent and a guarantee their hourly rate will reach a minimum of £13.50 per hour in April 2023 – a 19 per cent rise in total.”

GMB organiser Gary Palmer said, “GMB members have flexed their industrial muscle and got the above-inflation pay rise they deserve.