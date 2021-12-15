Eastbourne bikers go on toy run for local children in hospital

Bikers from all across East Sussex dressed up and decorated their bikes to raise funds for charity and deliver toys and gifts to the two local children’s hospital wards - the Scott Unit at Eastbourne DGH and the Kipling Ward at the Conquest Hospital.

Santas, elves, reindeer and even Mario came out, along with a mobile Santa’s grotto complete with a highly decorated Santa mo-sled (a moped turned into Santa’s sleigh) collecting presents before helping to deliver them.

The bikers also raised more than £600 for a local charity, East Sussex Foster Care Association, in collaboration with The Widows Sons Masonic Bikers Association, which has supported the toy run for the past four years.

The bikers are still collecting donations - click here to donate.

1. Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts' fourth annual Christmas toy run met at the Berwick Inn and raised £600 for charity. SUS-211215-095446001 Photo Sales

2. Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts' fourth annual Christmas toy run met at the Berwick Inn and raised £600 for charity. SUS-211215-095549001 Photo Sales

3. Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts' fourth annual Christmas toy run met at the Berwick Inn and raised £600 for charity. SUS-211215-095600001 Photo Sales

4. Eastbourne Motorcycle Rideouts' fourth annual Christmas toy run met at the Berwick Inn and raised £600 for charity. SUS-211215-095611001 Photo Sales