Eastbourne Big Brother winner to manage Celeb FC in charity football tournament

Eastbourne Big Brother winner Jason Burrill is set to manage Celeb FC in a charity football tournament at Seaford Town Football Club.

Local businessman Burill sees his side compete against 10 other teams in the seven-a-side tournament on September 1.

The tournament - which will run from 12pm to 6pm - idea came from local builders’ merchants, Chandlers Building Supplies, who are known for their charitable outreach programmes.

Sue McKinney of Chandlers Building Supplies said, “This footie charity tournament promises to be a wonderful family day out. Come and meet the famous faces and enjoy the entertainment.

“The charities are all very worthy of your support. Everyone is welcome and we’re all looking forward to a great day.”

The game will raise money for Rainy Day Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, Variety – the Children’s Charity - and local Seaford WOLO charity - which helps families affected by cancer.

Other famous faces on Celebs FC include ex-Brighton and Hove Albion players Kerry Mayo, Gary Hart, Charlie Oatway and Guy Butters. Also playing for Celeb FC include TalkSport presenter Michael Kurn, television star Rob Lamarr and Britain’s Got Talent runner up Wayne Woodward.

Kerry Mayo said, “The Brighton players have been friends of Celeb FC manager Jason for years, so of course we jumped at the chance to support four great charities whilst being able to play football together.”

Opponents, the LookALike team, will be competing for the trophy with players resembling Mrs. Brown, Pamela Anderson, David Beckham, James Corden, Robbie Williams, Prince Harry and Marilyn Monroe.

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/chandlers and on sale at the gate on the day, subject to availability. Adults cost £3 and children £3, under twos go free and all proceeds will go to charity.