Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea festival returns to the Western Lawns

Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival in Eastbourne. Photo by Graham Huntley. SUS-211008-161803001

After a break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the three-day festival promises to give beer and cider enthusiasts a mouth-watering selection of tipples.

With more than 100 real ales, ciders and perries to choose from – many specially selected by the local CAMRA team – festival goers can once again take their pick from award winners, local favourites or those with a suitably quirky name such as Janet’s Jungle Juice or Gun Brewery’s Chummy Bluster.

The traditional favourites are also making a welcome return this year with Harvey’s IPA and the well-known Double Vision ‘Impaired Vision’.

Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival. Photo courtesy of Visit Eastbourne

Also joining the drinks line up will be a selection of gins including Hendrick’s and award-winning Whitley Neill’s hand crafted delights including rhubarb and ginger or blood orange flavours.

Cocktails, wine, bottled beers, soft drinks and Pimms will also be on offer, along with a selection of food outlets serving up great food to accompany the drinks.

Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “The festival is the opportunity to enjoy tasting some delicious beers, ales and ciders all washed down with an accompaniment of live musical entertainment, it’s a great day out that the whole family will enjoy.”

The weekend soundtrack will come courtesy of a superb line up of musicians performing on the live stage across all three days.

Eastbourne Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival. Photo courtesy of Visit Eastbourne

Headlining the evening session on Friday August 20 will be LARGE, a seven-piece live band bringing the very best in 90s dance, house and techno music.

On Saturday August 21 there will be live music from 11am-4pm with music provided by Lackadaisy and the Spooky Wagons, a group of friends playing Country and Modern folk songs.

In the evening Hastings Glam Rock band Glam Rox will take to the stage ahead of headliners Unihorn, a rock cover band.

On Sunday August 22 Eastbourne’s own Watson Brothers will perform first followed by Bowie Music, a six-piece band capturing the energy of David Bowie from the 70s and 80s, and finally The School Disco Band will bring the proceedings to a close with a medley of well-known songs from the ages.

While Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted since July 19, those attending the beer festival are asked to take lateral flow tests ahead of attending the event.

Customers are also requested to regularly sanitise and maintain social distancing when moving around the venue.

Tickets are available now with online ticket prices starting from £7.50 per adult with discounts for students and CAMRA members.

Children’s tickets are available for daytime sessions only at just £2 (under fives go free).

Sessions are available 5 – 10pm, Friday, 11 – 4pm and 5 – 10pm Saturday and 12 – 7pm on Sunday.

To book tickets visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk or visit the Eastbourne Visitor Centre in the Welcome Building or the Seafront Office.