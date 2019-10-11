Eastbourne Beacon’s newest shop opens its doors

Skechers has opened its doors in The Beacon today (Friday).

The US footwear brand is the newest shop in Eastbourne’s £85 million shopping centre extension.

Skechers is a US footwear brand, photos from The Beacon

The store says a special competition will be launched for customers during the opening weekend.

Andrew Rice, fund manager of centre owners Legal & General, said, “We are delighted to welcome Skechers to The Beacon. This is another first for Eastbourne with more exciting new brands due to be announced shortly.”

Skechers joins Cineworld, Nando’s, H&M, Next, FatFace, Schuh, Jack Wills, New Look, Flying Tiger, Paperchase, JoJo Maman Bébé, Lovisa and Neon Sheep in the new extension.

International fashion brand QUIZ and new restaurants Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, and The Bok Shop are currently fitting out with announcements of new signings expected soon.

It was also announced this week Australian chain Jamaica Blue will be opening a coffee shop in the first floor of the centre.

