The Beacon’s newest restaurant has opened today (Wednesday).

Free-range chicken and vegan “chicken” enthusiast the Bok Shop has thrown open its doors on the first floor of Eastbourne’s multimillion pound shopping centre extension. The owners said, “We are extremely happy and proud that we are now officially open in Eastbourne. Everyone we have me or has come in to the restaurant so far has been so incredibly welcoming and friendly and we are overwhelmed by the amount of love we have received from people of Eastbourne. We look forward to seeing you all soon!” The restaurant is offering half price on food all week, if you quote ‘Kanye breast’ to your server.

