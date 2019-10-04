Eastbourne Beacon’s newest restaurant is coming soon

Nando’s won’t be on its own much longer as a new restaurant looks set to open in The Beacon shopping centre.

Independent free-range fried chicken (and vegan chicken) eatery The Bok Shop should be opening next month on the first floor of the shopping centre.

Run by Howard Kaye and Jamie O’Mara, the brand already has a popular restaurant in Brighton.

Jamie said, “We are so excited about opening in The Beacon. We thought long and hard about where to open our second restaurant and Eastbourne seemed the perfect place.

“With the new extension to the centre, there’s a lot happening in the town and we can’t wait to show off our food to local people.”

After years reminiscing about the good old days sitting at a bus stop with a box of chicken and chips on the way home from school and wishing they could find decent fried chicken in Brighton, their dream became reality in September 2017 when they opened The Bok Shop in East Street, Brighton.

The restaurant, which has gained a reputation for the fun names of its dishes including Satay Night Fever, The Hot as Cluck and Put the Peelers Out, now has a huge following in Brighton and is aiming to be just as popular in Eastbourne.

Andrew Rice, Fund Manager for Legal & General, which owns The Beacon, said, “The Bok Shop a fantastic restaurant which is run by a superb team. We are delighted to be the choice for their second restaurant which we believe will be a great addition to the Centre.”

An official opening date is expected to be announced soon.

The Beacon is a £75 million extension of Eastbourne’s shopping centre, funded by Legal & General, which opened in autumn 2018.

So far names which have signed up to the centre are: Cineworld, H&M, Next, FatFace, Paperchase, New Look, Flying Tiger, Jack Wills, Schuh, Nando’s, JoJo Maman Bébé and Lovisa.

A sports bar run by the owners of Shades cafe is also due to be opening in the shopping centre soon.

However, Wagamama and Carluccio’s announced they had scrapped plans to move in on the restaurant floor earlier this year, as well as Byron, Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s.

