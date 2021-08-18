Eastbourne barbecue restaurant closes
A barbecue restaurant in Eastbourne has gone into liquidation.
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 5:00 pm
Fry’s American BBQ opened in June in Langney Shopping Centre and offered a range of smoked meat.
The restaurant, which smoked all of its meat for at least six hours, closed on July 27 and director Chris Fry said he is ‘devastated’.
The Eastbourne man said, “We are devastated that we haven’t been able to provide the restaurant that we wanted to the people.”
Fry’s American BBQ used traditional smoking styles to tenderise and flavour their meats over long periods of time.