Eastbourne Bandstand cancels three upcoming shows

The shows that have been cancelled are the Little Mix Tribute Show on January 21, the Bon Jovi Tribute Show on January 22, and the Phil Collins & Genesis Tribute Show on January 28.

A spokesperson for the Eastbourne Bandstand said, “We have had to make this difficult decision purely based on poor ticket sales and cancellations.

“We can only presume this is because we are all still being cautious when it comes to mixing with people we do not know.

“We will automatically refund back to your card. If we do not have your card details we will contact you to arrange the refund.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”