Eastbourne author shortlisted for national award

Clare Flynn has been shortlisted in the Indie Champion of the Year category for the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s annual Industry Awards for 2021.

The awards celebrate the hard work and talent of any person, group or organisation who has championed the broad genre of romantic fiction in a positive way.

Clare is an award-winning author of 14 historical novels and a collection of short stories.

A former international marketing director and strategic management consultant, she is now a full-time writer.

An avid traveller – having lived and worked in Paris, Brussels, Milan and Sydney – her books are often set in exotic locations.

She said, “I was absolutely amazed at being shortlisted for the RNA’s prestigious awards.

“My first thought was it wasn’t right – as I was the person who had pushed the RNA to get an indie-based award included for the first time – but I suppose that is part of what sticking up for indies is all about!

“No matter who wins, getting an industry award for indies instituted is in itself reward enough for me! I can’t wait for the big night!”

Laura James, the RNA Industry Awards organiser, said, “Despite the lockdowns, the isolations and difficult times we’ve endured over the last 18 months, romantic fiction has continued to entertain, bring comfort, and provide an escape for our readers, and a substantial part of that is due to the dedication and calibre of the nominees in the Industry Awards categories.”