Eastbourne author marks Pride Month with new murder mystery

Peter Boon, from Commercial Road, has brought out Death in the Closet today (Monday, June 7).

It’s the third instalment to the Edward Crisp murder mystery series which started with Who Killed Miss Finch? last year.

The previous two releases were both Amazon best-sellers, reaching number one in the young adult mystery and thriller charts.

Peter Boon with his new book Death in the Closet SUS-210706-123143001

It’s set in the fictional seaside village of Chalk Gap, imagined to be between Beachy Head and Birling Gap.

A footballer plans to come out as the first gay Premier League player, but he’s murdered before he’s able to make the announcement.

Released in the middle of Pride Month, the book discusses the issues gay players face in the sport as well as giving people the popular murder mystery storyline.

Speaking on the day of release, Peter said, “This theme is very personal to me as I only came out myself aged 25, the same age as the footballer character.

“I deliberately released this novel in Pride Month to bring awareness to this issue – there are still no openly gay footballers in English Premiership football.”