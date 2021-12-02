Eastbourne artists open their homes to public once more

Christmas tree and open door: Picture by John Hesse SUS-210112-124756001

This year, there are more than 20 venues taking part in and around the town with loyal, long-time participants like Vicki Disney, Cosy Christmas Cottage, the Big House and the Pink House joined by a number of new artists including Gio Martin and Janet McCallum.

Organiser Helen Warren said: “For those of you that have never visited an open house or studio, well, you’re in for treat! Come to meet the artists and see artwork in a domestic setting; there is a whole variety of paintings and crafts on show. You’ll find plenty to take your fancy along with cards and festive gifts.”

Most open houses are open on the weekends of December 4 and 5 and December 11 and 12, but check details in the brochure, which is available around the town, online here or by contacting the brochure hotline on 07768 387980. As Covid is still with us, please be respectful of any suggestions made at particular venues. As a general rule, masks should still be worn and social distancing observed in line with government guidance.

An artist new to Eastbourne, Gio Martin

Julie Snowball and Sonya Tatham at the Big House