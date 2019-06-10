Eastbourne area average household incomes revealed
We’ve looked at the average household income in these Eastbourne ward boundaries.
We’ve used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps.
Meads. Average household income is higher than the national average at 46,000 pounds.