Eastbourne area average household incomes revealed

We’ve looked at the average household income in these Eastbourne ward boundaries.

We’ve used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps.

Meads. Average household income is higher than the national average at 46,000 pounds.
Sovereign. Average household income is higher than the national average at 44,000 pounds.
Old Town. Average household income is higher than the national average at 41,000 pounds.
Ratton. Average household income is higher than the national average at 38,000 pounds.
