Eastbourne and Wealden MPs support Down syndrome bill

Caroline Ansell for Eastbourne and Nusrat Ghani for Wealden are supporting the bill which will have its second reading this Friday (December 3).

It aims to place a duty on local authorities to assess the likely social care needs of persons with Down syndrome and plan provision to help support them – improving services and life outcomes for people with Down syndrome.

Mrs Ansell said, “Many people with Down syndrome live active, rewarding and very independent lives but there is also an acknowledgement they face significant hurdles in accessing services and the support they need.

Mrs Ansell with Liam Fox, sponsor of the bill, and campaigners. Photo by Roger Harris. SUS-210112-100342001

“I am really pleased to support this bill and I am pleased the government has chosen to support it too. It now has a real chance of becoming law and it is an important piece of legislation.”

Mrs Ghani said, “I am proud to be supporting this bill and I welcome the government’s response supporting the campaign. We know that people with Down syndrome often have poorer health outcomes than other people with a learning disability.

“The prospective Down Syndrome Act 2022 would be the first legislation of its kind in the UK and internationally and it will make a real difference to many lives.”