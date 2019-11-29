Eastbourne and Hailsham police team recognised after £1.5 million drug bust

Sussex Police officers that helped disrupt an organised crime gang have been recognised for their good work.

The Eastbourne and Hailsham Prevention Enforcement Team successfully developed intelligence that led to the arrest of 30 people and the seizure of £300,000 cash, and class A and class B drugs with an estimated street value of £1.5million.

Sussex Police's East Sussex Divisional Awards at the East Sussex National Golf and Spa Resort. Pictured is action from the event.''Tuesday 26th November 2019 � Sam Stephenson SUS-191129-162928001

Police said the team were among officers, staff, cadets, volunteers and members of the public who received awards and congratulations at the East Sussex Divisional Awards ceremony on Tuesday (November 26).

The awards recognise the exceptional bravery and skills of those who go above and beyond the call of duty to provide a public service in the county.

More than 70 awards were given out at the ceremony, which took place at the East Sussex National Golf and Spa Resort and were presented by chief constable Giles York QPM and East Sussex divisional commander chief superintendent Tanya Jones, in the presence of Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field and High Sheriff of East Sussex Violet Hancock.

Others recognised included PC Lee Sumner and PC Dave Mendes, who found 12kg of cannabis hidden in the boot of a car after stopping the vehicle in Hastings and searching the occupants under the Misuse of Drugs Act, according to police. Further searches at a nearby address, police said, revealed a large quantity of cash and cocaine, which led to two people being charged and remanded in custody.

Special constable Chris Pring, based at Uckfield, was commended for his dedication to Sussex Police after completing 842 hours of volunteer work between 2018 and 2019. Along with assisting colleagues in the response and prevention teams, he took a leading role in educating local communities as part of force campaign Operation Signature, which identified and supported vulnerable victims of fraud.

PC Kayleigh Cornwall was commended for securing the remand of a serial domestic abuse perpetrator, protecting the victim from further harm. The victim was initially too scared to support the investigation. Undeterred, PC Cornwall continued to gather evidence and ultimately secured a charge. Her dedication and outstanding support gave the victim the confidence to make a statement, ensuring justice was done.

PCSO Sue Choppin and members of the public were commended for their contribution to supporting the re-opening of the Uckfield Youth Club in April 2019. After months of working alongside partner agencies, their collective achievement has meant that an important part of the local community is now again accessible. The youth club has a positive influence for attendees and has proven to be extremely popular.

Chief superintendent Tanya Jones said, “During the award ceremony we heard some amazing and moving accounts of how officers, staff, volunteers, partner agency colleagues and the public had gone that extra mile and contributed to making East Sussex a safer place.

“There are many instances of teams and people working together in partnership with no concern for remit, simply concentrating on getting the job done. We really are stronger together.

“Each award demonstrates how determined and resilient all have been in doing their upmost best for the people of East Sussex. You should all be rightly proud of the award you have received, setting an example to us all for the future.”