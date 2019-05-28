Eastbourne advice service announces closure after 27 years

Eastbourne’s Shinewater Shaftesbury Service is closing at the end of the week.

The service, which last year held more than 2,000 appointments and helped more than 650 people with money advice and counselling, said due to a shortage of funding it can no longer continue.

’Shocking’ Foodbank figures could see the busiest year yet for Eastbourne

Originally opened as The Chat Shop in 1992, the centre will close at the end of May after 27 years.

A spokesperson said, “Sadly, due to a shortage of funding, the Shinewater Shaftesbury Service is closing at the end of May 2019.

“We are hugely thankful for the many clients, funders, staff, volunteers and members of the community who have supported us during our 27 years and remain grateful to have been able to serve our community in such a practical way.”

The service, which also recovered £300,000 for benefit clients last year, says it is currently working on bringing ongoing cases to a close.

During June, it said, staff will be looking through all client paperwork and returning any original papers where possible.

The Foodbank service will be provided for as long as possible throughout June.

This will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 9.15am and 12.15pm. The Centre itself will close finally at the end of June.

If you have any questions regarding paperwork, email info@shinewatershaftesburycentre.co.uk before June 21, 2019.

The charity indicated anyone seeking help can visit the 1space or Eastbourne Citizens Advice websites.