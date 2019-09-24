Eastbourne 109-year-old – the oldest woman in Sussex – has died

The oldest woman in Sussex has died aged 109 after passing away peacefully on September 13.

The Herald spoke to Mona Furminger when she celebrated her 109th birthday in January at Shalom Rest Home Carew Road.

Mrs Furminger leaves behind a staggering seven children, more than 20 grandchildren, great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren at the last count.

A member of the family said, “She will be sadly missed by all her friends and family.”

Daughter Linda spoke to the Herald before her mother’s birthday this year, she said, “She always put her long and happy life down to hard work.”

Mrs Furminger’s funeral will take place at Eastbourne Crematorium in the main chapel at 1.45pm on September 30.

The family have said donations can be made to St. Wilfrid’s Hospice and have also requested for family flowers only at the funeral.