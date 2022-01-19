East Sussex launches new website for young people with special educational needs

The East Sussex Local Offer website has been developed to bring together useful information about SEND support and the services available across the county in one, easily accessible location.

East Sussex County Council has designed the site in collaboration with parents, carers and professionals. The site can be accessed here.

It details the range of services and support available for children and young people from the ages 0 to 25 with special educational needs or disabilities in East Sussex, and their families and carers.

Councillor Bob Standley, lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said, “I am delighted we have launched our new Local Offer website, which will help families make informed decisions for the children and young people in their care.

“The new website provides all those who support children and young people with SEND with a ‘one-stop shop’ where they can easily find welcoming and accessible information about the East Sussex Local Offer in one place, and find out more about the SEND services and support available locally.”