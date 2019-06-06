East Sussex Foster Care Association honoured to receive Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service

East Sussex Foster Care Association (ESFCA) has been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS).

This award recognises exceptional work achieved by voluntary organisations and ESFCA, which is based in Eastbourne, has been given the award for the work it does with foster children and their families across East Sussex.

This prestigious award is the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK and equivalent to an MBE.

East Sussex Foster Care Association is a local independent charity serving the needs of looked after children within foster families, while simultaneously recognising the important role of the foster family and their own need for support.

This year 281 charities, voluntary groups and social enterprises have been selected to receive the award.

Last month representatives from ESFCA attended a garden party at Buckingham Palace, along with other and individuals, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community.

Susanne Beesley, ESFCA’s chairperson, said, “ESFCA are honoured to receive this award which has come at a time that we look back and celebrate 25 years.

“It’s thanks to the hard work and dedication of many individual committees that we can celebrate this prestigious award today.

“However, at a time when much needed resources are heavily restricted by budget control, what I am most grateful for is the heartfelt passion, commitment, drive and ability of our current committee.

“These individuals work tirelessly alongside our local authority and other engaged community partners. What unites us is the shared vision to forge commitment between and across the public, private and voluntary sector with the aim of improving the lives of the children and families we serve.”

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Winners are announced each year on June 2 – the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. Representatives of East Sussex Foster Care Association will receive the award from Peter Field, Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex later this summer.