East Sussex College is ranked one of best performing in country

East Sussex College (ESC) has been ranked as the best performing FE college and in the top 5 per cent of all providers in the UK for its international provision following a recent British Council inspection.

The college was ranked as the highest placed Further Education provider for its Lewes and Eastbourne campuses, only bettered by 14 other organisations, predominantly made up of private language schools.

EL Gazette (English Language Gazette) ranked the UK providers based on the summary statements published by the British Council. There were 15 areas assessed by the British Council, which EL Gazette then calculated to create the overall standings.

Mark Allen, international director at East Sussex College, said, “We are delighted with the successful British Council inspection. Although the inspection focuses on English Language, they also look at every area of our work including the accommodation we provide, our admissions process, the support we offer students, the resources available to help them learn, and the management of the college.

“This accreditation is a very strong kitemark of the whole college’s quality and something we are very proud of.

“We also have even more reason to celebrate as this is the eighth consecutive year we are the number one college in the UK for English Language and placed in the top 5 per cent of all providers, including private language schools, colleges and universities.”

A summary from the British Council report showed that the college had “Strengths...in the areas of strategic and quality management, staff management, student administration, premises and facilities, learning resources, academic staff profile, academic management, course design, learner management, teaching, care of students, accommodation and leisure opportunities.”

See the full report at www.britishcouncil.org/education/accreditation/centres/