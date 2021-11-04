Duchess of Cornwall visits Eastbourne hospice

Her Royal Highness was guided through St Wilfrid’s Hospice, in Broadwater Way, by chief executive David Scott-Ralphs where she got to meet a number of staff members, volunteers, and fundraisers today (Thursday, November 4).

Along the way, 10-year-old Holly Fuller presented a posy of flowers to the Duchess. Holly has been helped by the hospice’s Seahorse Project, a bereavement support service for children and young people.

Holly’s mum Debbie Kelly said, “After I lost my dad and my nan, I was struggling with the grief and so were the children. So I contacted the Seahorse Project and they helped to support the children at a time when I was grieving. I had some councelling but noticed the children over time were getting upset too and didn’t know what to do – the Seahorse Project really helped.”

The Duchess of Cornwall visits St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne for its 40th anniversary. Holly giving the posy to the Duchess. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210411-162542001

Although the children no longer need the support from the project, she said, “We know we can contact them if we need to.”

Now Debbie is fundraising for the project because she wants to ‘give something back’ – she’s just completed the Beachy Head 10K.

In terms of the royal visit she said, “We were very honoured to be invited along and be a part of today. Holly was very honoured to hand over the posy as well.”

Eirian Levell, head of community services, was at the hospice in 2014 when the Duchess opened the purpose-built facility following its relocation from the town centre.

The Duchess of Cornwall visits St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne for its 40th anniversary. Holly Fuller with her mum Debbie Kelly. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210411-162530001

Eirian said, “In the last seven years we have progressed immensely. Our services have quadrupled I would say in terms of what we can offer. It’s fantastic to have her back. It was wonderful in 2014 and we’re so pleased to welcome her back for our anniversary.”

It costs £17,000 a day to keep St Wilfrid’s going, 30 per cent of this money comes from the NHS and donations cover the rest.

One of these fundraisers is Louise Cullen. She got involved a few years ago when she joined a fundraising walk. Louise said she met a young girl who was walking for her grandma who was cared for by the St Wilfrid’s.

Louise said when she lost her mum and sister she didn’t have the support that St Wilfrid’s offers people.

The Duchess of Cornwall visits St Wilfrid's Hospice in Eastbourne for its 40th anniversary. The Duchess talking to Eirian Levell. Photo by Justin Lycett. SUS-210411-162517001

She said, “I though the least I can do is help so I started by fundraising in any way I could. I’ll do anything to raise money, I’m cycling to Paris for them soon.

“It’s been beautiful to be involved, I loved it. I felt honoured. She was very police, delightful. I’ve have a beautiful day.”

The visit finished with the Duchess planting a tree for the hospice gardens as part of The Queen’s Green Canopy project before being given a bottle of the hospice’s ‘Fortytude’ gin. The Duchess said, “What a very good name. Thank you very much, I shan’t open it on the way home. Absolutely fantastic!”