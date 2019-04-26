Drusillas Park will welcome back Hey Duggee this summer in response to popular demand

Popular preschool character Hey Duggee has made his first official meet and greet appearance in the UK.

The leader of the Squirrel Club, who appears on Cbeebies daily, visited Drusillas Park, giving out his famous ‘Duggee Hugs’ to fans during the Easter Holidays.

He was so popular that the park has invited him back to share some more hugs with fans during the summer holidays and will be welcoming him back on August 8.

Cassie Poland, director and head of marketing, said, “We were delighted to see so many Duggee super fans coming along to meet him.

“A lot of them had Hey Duggee T-shirts and toys which was lovely to see.”

Georgina Huckle, from the production company, said it was great to visit Drusillas and see the fans meet their hero.

She said, “Duggee was such a hit at Drusillas that they’ve invited him back again in the summer.

“We’re hoping he breaks the record for the most ‘Duggee Hugs’ during his second visit.”

Drusillas has a number of popular children’s characters visit throughout the year and has many planned for the summer season.

Visit www.drusillas.co.uk/events to see a full list of characters appearing at Drusillas Park this year, including PJ Masks, Fireman Sam, Peppa Pig and many more.

The zoo attraction is just off the A27 in Alfriston, and is open daily from 10am.

For more information please call 01323 874100 or visit the website at www.drusillas.co.uk