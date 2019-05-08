Drusillas Park welcomes 'royal couple' Harry and Meghan

Popular attraction Drusillas Park says it is celebrating the arrival of a 'royal couple'.

The zoo, near Alfriston, welcomed two new golden lion tamarin monkeys on Monday (May 6) - one from Zoo Zurich, Switzerland, and one from Copenhagen Zoo, Denmark.

As they were introduced on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first baby and arrived unnamed the zoo has called them Harry and Meghan.

Business manager at Drusillas Park Sue Woodgate explained: “The two tamarins were introduced to each other on the same day the birth of the royal baby was announced and as the pair had arrived without names keepers felt Harry and Meghan were the perfect fit, especially given the lovely royal news that was announced at the same time they met."

Golden lion tamarins are native to the Atlantic coastal forests of Brazil and are endangered species.