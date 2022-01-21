Drilling takes place on Eastbourne seafront

A borehole has been drilled by Eastbourne seafront.

The Environmental Agency (EA) said it is currently carrying out ground investigations involving the drilling of 21 different boreholes along Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay seafront.

A borehole construction site east of Eastbourne pier. Picture from the Environment Agency SUS-220121-133142001

An EA spokesperson said, “Each borehole is up to 15 metres deep and the findings will help us understand the soil and rock conditions, any underlying contamination and groundwater levels.

“Once the tests have been completed, each borehole area will be reinstated to its original condition.

“The results of the investigations will help inform decision making regarding the possible future designs of coastal defences between Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne.”