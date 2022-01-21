Drilling takes place on Eastbourne seafront
A borehole has been drilled by Eastbourne seafront.
A borehole has been drilled by Eastbourne seafront.
The Environmental Agency (EA) said it is currently carrying out ground investigations involving the drilling of 21 different boreholes along Eastbourne and Pevensey Bay seafront.
The Environment Agency, in partnership with Eastbourne Borough Council, is currently undertaking a £100 million scheme that will protect 10,000 homes, business and vital infrastructure from coastal flooding for the next 100 years.
An EA spokesperson said, “Each borehole is up to 15 metres deep and the findings will help us understand the soil and rock conditions, any underlying contamination and groundwater levels.
“Once the tests have been completed, each borehole area will be reinstated to its original condition.
“The results of the investigations will help inform decision making regarding the possible future designs of coastal defences between Pevensey Bay and Eastbourne.”
A majority of Fisherman’s Green car park has been out of use as the site compound for the investigation is in the area.
In December, Eastbourne residents had the opportunity to ask questions about the coastal defence scheme.
Eastbourne Borough Council has been contacted for a comment.