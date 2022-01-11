Donations needed to maintain Hailsham’s floral displays

Environment Hailsham, formerly known as Hailsham In Bloom, is a local charity run by volunteers who work in partnership with residents, schools, businesses, voluntary groups and other charities to raise funds for the town’s horticultural displays and community gardens.

Sponsorship income for the group has ‘reduced considerably’ due to many supporting businesses either ceasing to trade or because of financial pressures due to 2021 lockdowns, a spokesperson for the group said.

Now Environment Hailsham is appealing to the public to make donations online via their JustGiving page.

Hailsham floral displays. Photo by Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221101-111326001

Richard Grocock, chair of Environment Hailsham and town councillor, said, “Although we benefit from grant funding from the town council, this only covers a fraction of the cost of delivering the abundance of floral displays that Hailsham deserves. It goes without saying that colour in our streets not only encourages pride in our town but supports the local business economy to boot.

“Despite one or two setbacks, including vandal attacks on displays, Environment Hailsham’s projects have been delivered successfully throughout the pandemic, although in 2022 there is a marked decrease in funding received which is why we are kindly asking individuals for donations this year, however large or small.

“Our message to potential donors is that a town made attractive with horticultural displays boosts morale and pride in our town, and we are appealing to the local community to make donations via our JustGiving page online, to help us keep our town looking loved.”

Town Mayor Paul Holbrook said, “Environment Hailsham’s has worked incredibly hard to maintain barrier planters, pavement planters, hanging basket displays and plant beds in the town centre, as well as two community gardens in the town.

Hailsham floral displays. Photo by Hailsham Town Council. SUS-221101-111315001

“As ever, the feedback Environment Hailsham has received from residents on social media during the pandemic has been terrific. The floral displays have given Hailsham a positive lift at a very critical time as we gradually adapt to post-lockdown life, and our shops and businesses reopened once again.