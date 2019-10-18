Don’t miss free Halloween craft workshop in Eastbourne town centre

Children will have a chance to decorate a pumpkin ahead of Halloween.

Metro Bank will be holding its annual Halloween family day on October 27, where kids will be able to decorate a pumpkin ahead of Halloween.

From midday until 4pm, all the family are invited to Eastbourne’s Metro Bank store at the Beacon to join in the fun. The bank will be giving away free treats and kids can meet Metro Man, the bank’s mascot complete in his Halloween costume.

Ian Walters, managing director of retail and business banking at Metro Bank, said, “Kids have decorated more than 40,000 pumpkins in their local Metro Bank store since the bank launched its annual Halloween family day in 2012 and this year, yet again, we’re inviting everyone to get their creative hats on, and pop in-store for a fun-filled day.

“Metro Bank is about more than just banking – it’s about being there for the communities we serve and this is just one of the ways we can give something back.”

The bank will also be holding a kids’ Halloween photo competition where one lucky winner will receive a bumper pack full of Metro Bank goodies. To enter, parents or guardians should head to Twitter to post a photo of their child alongside their decorated pumpkin with the hashtag #MBSpookySnaps between October 27 and November 1. For full terms and conditions click here