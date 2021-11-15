Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Peppy – a six-year-old patterdale-cross who loves to play

The spritely six-year-old enjoys any activity that stimulates his brain – whether that’s engaging in training, using his nose while playing scent games or solving a food-puzzle.

Despite his zest for life, Peppy can become overwhelmed when getting to know new people, so building up his friendship will take some patience, a gentle approach and plenty of treats.

Once you’ve earned his trust, Dogs Trust says this sweet boy will become more and more affectionate, relishing every second that he has by your side.

Peppy is Dogs Trust's Dog of the Week and is looking for a new home.

Peppy is seeking a family who are just as enthusiastic about his training as he is as he will need plenty of input from his humans owing to a lack in confidence and a sensitive side to his character.

He requires an adult-only home and will need to live with a minimum of two family members, so that there is always someone nearby to keep him company. He would also like to be the only pet in his home and requires a garden to let off steam.

A peaceful lifestyle, in a home that’s situated in a quieter area, would be Peppy's dream come true.