Dogs Trust Dog of the Week: Meet Little Bailey — an energetic trailhound with a big zest-for-life

The excitable eight-year-old loves any activity that gets her moving.

Her favourite pastimes include exploring on long adventures, playing interactive toy games, learning new skills and engaging with food-based enrichment.

Her perfect match would be with a family who share her enthusiasm for the outdoors, and who are keen to provide her with a fun-filled life while supporting her with training.

Little Bailey is Dogs Trust's Dog of the Week and she is looking for a new home.

Having endured much recent change, Bailey finds it a challenge when left alone.

Consequently, she is looking for a home with multiple residents, so that there is always someone around to keep her company.

Little Bailey is currently lacking in social skills with other canines and can become very excitable in their presence. She could potentially live with a well-suited dog companion as well as a cat.

A family who has plenty of patience and a keen interest in reward-based training would be a perfect match for this sweet girl.

Dogs Trust say that Bailey has a special place in her heart for her humans and is looking for an adopter that is ready to share their world with their canine companion.