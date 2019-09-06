Does your pet need a free health check? The PDSA bus is on its way to Eastbourne

Leading vet charity, PDSA, is bringing its PetWise Tour to Eastbourne later this month, offering free health MOTs to local dogs.

This visit is part of its mission to help every pet live a happy, healthy life.

The PetWise Tour is supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, and will travel across the UK providing free health checks and offering expert pet care advice.

A PDSA vet nurse will be on board one of the charity’s PetWise vans at the following locations from 10am to 5pm:

September 17 at the Wish Tower Slope, near the RNLI Museum.

September 18 at Tugwell Rec, and at Seaside Rec on September 19.

Louise Chapman, PDSA vet nurse, will deliver PDSA’s specially developed PetWise MOT for dogs, which assesses the five elements pets need to be healthy and happy, known as the welfare needs.

These are diet, environment, companionship, behaviour and health.

A simple traffic light system gives each pet a score, and owners receive a personalised action plan on how to improve their pet’s wellbeing.

Additional services including nail clipping and ear cleaning are available free of charge and microchipping is available for a small fee. Cats Protection neutering vouchers are also available.

PDSA vet nurse Louise said, “We know people love their pets and want the best for them, which is why PDSA is here to help. Thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery we can offer free, friendly advice and support, helping owners to make small changes that often make big differences.”