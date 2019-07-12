Does your dog hate fireworks and noisy planes during Airbourne? Veterinary nurses are running a free advice session on how to support your pet

A fears and phobias evening will take place on July 30 at St Anne’s Vets in St Anne’s Road, Eastbourne.

The free session will take place from 7.30pm. Veterinary nurse Natalie will be talking about how to deal with dogs that struggle with Airbourne, visiting the vets, fireworks and separation anxiety.

Spaces are limited so book a place by calling 01323 640011. It is free and not just for St Anne’s clients – it’s open to everyone.

Noisy fireworks was a topic covered by a Herald letter writer this week. Click here to read what they had to say about an impromptu display recently.