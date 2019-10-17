Do you know someone in Eastbourne who will be alone this Christmas? Here’s how you can help

The festive season is fast approaching and the Rotary Club of Eastbourne is again reaching out to those who may be alone on Christmas Day.

Each year the club opens the doors at Our Lady of Ransom church hall on Christmas Day to provide lunch and entertainment for up to 100 people who would otherwise spend the day alone. Lunch is followed by tea and Christmas cake.

The Christmas party runs from 1pm until 4pm. There is no charge and free transport can be laid on for those needing it, although it is not possible to accommodate either wheelchairs or fixed frame walkers.

Guests must live within the boundaries of the borough of Eastbourne, Willingdon or Polegate. People living outside this area can be considered but would need to make their own way to and from the venue.

Christine Haniver, club president, said, “No one should be alone on Christmas Day.

“If we can possibly prevent that, then we want to.

“So please do let us know if you are aware of a neighbour, of whatever age, who is likely to be alone this Christmas Day. We will make contact with them and do all we can to help.

“Our party is a fun event which brings people together at a time of year when - more than ever - they need to know that someone cares about them.”

Transport is provided and the rotary club is seeking additional volunteers to act as drivers or helpers between midday and 5pm on Christmas Day.

Anyone interested should contact Rotarian Nicola Williams by email at nicolamw@btinternet.com or call her on 07766 798773.

If you want to attend the lunch yourself or know of someone who will be alone, please contact Rotarian Dennis Thompson on aloneguest01@gmail.com or call on 01323 749329.