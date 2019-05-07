Do you know an amazing Eastbourne volunteer? Nominate them to enjoy a complimentary afternoon tea

Charity groups from across Eastbourne and Wealden are being invited to a special complimentary afternoon tea to celebrate National Volunteers Week.

The Week, held every year between June 1 and June 7, is a chance to say thank you for the fantastic contribution millions of volunteers make across the country.

Mr Gulzar on Eastbourne Pier (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160408-083601008

Eastbourne Pier owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar will host the free event on Friday June 7 and is now looking for worthwhile volunteers to attend.

He held a similar afternoon three years ago.

Mr Gulzar said, ‘It will be a privilege to welcome volunteers to my hotel during this national week of celebration.

“Where would society be without volunteers?

“They provide thousands and thousands of care and support to society every year, and this is just my small way of thanking them.

“It will be great to see so many volunteers chatting with each other and sharing experiences.”

Volunteers’ Week is an annual event which takes place at the start of June.

It celebrates the contribution made by millions of volunteers across the UK.

The tea will take place from 2.30pm until 4pm at Mr Gulzar’s Lions Boship Farm Hotel on the A22 at Hailsham.

There will also be the chance to enjoy the grounds at the 17 acres hotel.

To apply, simply email petelindsey30@hotmail.com with the name of the volunteer or volunteers and a brief explanation as to why the nomination is relevant.