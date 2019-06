Author and creative writing tutor Diny van Kleeff will be providing advice to authors and writers on editing their work and preparing their book to be published at Anderida Writers Group’s meeting.

They will meet at the Cavendish Hotel on June 11 at 7.30pm.

New members are welcome at the meeting.

Further details are available from Anderida president Tony Flood by calling 01323 471726 or email tflood04@yahoo.co.uk