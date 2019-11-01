Do you dream of rekindling love with an old flame? This could be just the thing

Television show Long Lost Families is looking to reunite Eastbourne couples after the Herald featured local sweethearts who had found love in their care home after 20 years apart.

The team from Long Lost Family, which appears on ITV with Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell as hosts, has been reuniting people with missing family members for a decade. Now they want to bring romantic soulmates together after years apart.

They have approached The Eastbourne Herald for help, believing that amongst Eastbourne’s thriving retirement community there may be a few pensioners who would like a second chance at first love. If this sounds like you, they want to hear your story.

This comes after the Herald featured globe-trotting couple, Sheila and James Douds, who found love together more than 20 years after first meeting. They were reunited with the help of an Eastbourne care home.

If you want to reconnect with someone special, are single and over 18, call 020 3301 8577 or email longlostloves@walltowall.co.uk.