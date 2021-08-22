Diver taken ill off Eastbourne coast

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said a report came in just after 2pm from a dive vessel south east of Eastbourne, saying one of the persons on board had ‘mild decompression illness’.

A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard) sent Eastbourne RNLI lifeboat as a precaution.

“But the dive vessel brought the diver back to Eastbourne where he is been assessed by the South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

The spokesman added that Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Team came in to clear the area for the air ambulance to land to airlift the diver to hospital.

