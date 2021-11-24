Discussions into the future of Eastbourne seafront family attraction start

Fort Fun, a popular adventure park for families with young children run by Partyman Group Limited, has been closed even since the Covid-19 pandemic took over last year.

When similar sites started to reopen in April this year an announcement was posted on the Fort Fun website confirming the attraction was closing permanently.

At the time a Fort Fun spokesperson said, “Partyman would like to thank all our amazing customers and staff who have supported and visited us over the last five years.”

Fort Fun in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for the company said that after the pandemic it had decided not to reopen and had reached an agreement to hand the site back to Eastbourne Borough Council, which is the freeholder of the site.

Now the council wants to hear from businesses and entrepreneurs with their ideas for how it can again welcome and entertain residents and visitors to the town.