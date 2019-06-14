Diamond couple from Eastbourne share their secret to a happy marriage

A couple from Eastbourne have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ron and Isobel Weston met in a dance hall in Streatham when they were in their twenties. Ron was working in the dance hall and asked Isobel for a dance.

Ron and Isobel Weston are celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191006-145103001

They married on May 23, 1959. On their honeymoon they returned to the Welsh mining village that Isobel was evacuated to during the war. She had a very positive experience as an evacuee and the couple returned to thank the family for the kindness they had shown Isobel when she was just a child.

After they wed, they lived in a secondhand caravan for three years.

Ron went to Brixton School of Building and then landed a job as a designer for the government, promoting British goods abroad.

The couple had three sons and a daughter.

Ron said, “That was exactly what we wanted. Three sons and a daughter. It was what we were given and we felt very lucky.”

The family has grown over the years and Ron and Isobel are now grandparents to six.

Nearly all the family lives in and around Eastbourne, after Ron and Isobel moved to the area around 40 years ago.

Ron said, “We love it here. We are near Hampden Park and we love to watch the world go by. See the dog walkers and the children on their scooters.

“We are so happy here. It is a wonderful place to live.”

As a designer, Ron enjoys painting as a hobby. He has been a member of Eastbourne Arts Society for 20 years.

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, Ron said, “A sense of humour goes a long way but loving each other is the most important thing.”