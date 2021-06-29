Dial 999 if you see this missing Eastbourne man

Sussex Police saidEric Coldridge is a visitor to the town and 'may be confused'.

Sussex Police said Eric Coldridge is a visitor to the town and 'may be confused'.

He was last seen in his hotel in Devonshire Place, Eastbourne at about 8pm on Monday (June 28).

'Concern is increasing' for the welfare of the missing man, police said.

A spokesperson added: "He is 5ft 8in, slim, with greying hair, and was wearing a navy top and beige trousers.

"A search throughout the area which has been going on through the night, continues on Tuesday morning and appeals with Eric's photo have been made on social media.