Detective sergeant pleads guilty to two offences following Willingdon collision

A detective sergeant based in East Sussex has pleaded guilty to two offences following a collision in Willingdon, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 2:35 pm

Officers said Mark Davis, 41, pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to provide a specimen under the road traffic act.

Police said the single-vehicle collision happened in Eastbourne Road on August 19 – when Davis was off duty.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He appeared at court on Tuesday, January 25, and the sentencing hearing was adjourned for reports until March 9 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court. He was released on court bail.

Sussex Police SUS-200309-153000001

“Davis has been placed on restricted duties and will face disciplinary proceedings by the force’s professional standards department once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”