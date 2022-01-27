Detective sergeant pleads guilty to two offences following Willingdon collision
A detective sergeant based in East Sussex has pleaded guilty to two offences following a collision in Willingdon, according to police.
Officers said Mark Davis, 41, pleaded guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to provide a specimen under the road traffic act.
Police said the single-vehicle collision happened in Eastbourne Road on August 19 – when Davis was off duty.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He appeared at court on Tuesday, January 25, and the sentencing hearing was adjourned for reports until March 9 at Crawley Magistrates’ Court. He was released on court bail.
“Davis has been placed on restricted duties and will face disciplinary proceedings by the force’s professional standards department once the criminal proceedings have concluded.”