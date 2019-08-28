Demolition begins at Eastbourne church

Demolition work has begun at an Eastbourne church to make way for a new church and community centre in town.

A short act of worship was held at Emmanuel Church on the corner of Upperton Road to say goodbye to the building the day before Sovereign Construction took over the site earlier this month.

Rev. Paul Tabraham being handed the first brick from the demolition by Paul Goodenough of Sovereign Construction

New purpose-built church to be developed in Eastbourne town centre

Paul Goodenough, director of Sovereign Construction, handed the first brick to be removed from the building to Reverend Paul Tabraham.

The reverend said, “A great deal of planning and preparation has taken place in recent years for these new premises, and it is exciting to see the works finally begin.

“We hope this will be a place of welcome, worship, and service to the people of Eastbourne for many years to come.”

In the coming months the building will be gradually demolished to minimise the impact on the local traffic and community.

Emmanuel Church is a partnership between the Methodist and United Reformed Churches, and continues to meet on Greenfield Road while these works take place.

The new church building is scheduled to be opened in 2021.

Eastbourne church to be knocked down soon