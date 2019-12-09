Delight as Eastbourne Venton Centre rises to ‘good’ CQC rating

Eastbourne Venton Centre has risen from ‘requires improvement’ to ‘good’ in its latest rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The Age Concern service in Kilburn Terrace says it is delighted to have received the favourable report following an inspection on November 30 and December 1.

Eastbourne Venton Centre, image by Google

This comes just one year after it was told it must improve by the care watchdog.

Director of health and social care, Amanda Kennedy said, “We are proud of the work we have done over the last 12 months to make sure that we achieved a ‘good’ rating. We are particularly pleased with the lovely comments from our clients about our caring and thoughtful staff.”

The William and Patricia Venton Centre received ‘good’ ratings across the board, with inspectors noting its service users speaking highly of the staff there.

One person told inspectors, “Mine have become my friends. They really care about me.” While a relative said they are ‘excellent’ and “a help and source of comfort”.

Meanwhile the management was described in the report as “kind and helpful” people who “listen and chat”.

The Venton Centre has been running for more than 70 years now, looking after older people with a range of needs – including dementia and mental health.

A spokesperson for the service said it was ‘delighted to receive the latest rating and said improvements have been made since the previous inspection, which CQC has reflected in its report.

To view the full report, visit cqc.org.uk