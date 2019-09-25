Decision made surrounding fishing at Eastbourne Pier

A decision has been made surrounding fishing at Eastbourne Pier.

Owner Abid Gulzar has revealed the new arrangements will start from October 5.

Mr Gulzar said, “I am delighted that we will be welcoming fishermen back on to Eastbourne Pier.

“It is true we did stop fishing off the pier three years ago, and that was the correct decision at the time.

“During the summer I made a huge investment to get work completed on the jetty at the end of the pier where the fishing will take place.

“That work had to be done first, it’s now completed and the fishermen can come back.”

There will be a yearly membership fee of £50 and passport photos will be required for the membership card.

Mr Gulzar said, “I was very concerned when I bought the pier as to how the area at the end of the pier was looking.

“Take a look at it now, it is beautiful, and it is only beautiful because of a huge investment in both money and time.

“My team has worked tirelessly on that area as well as other parts of this iconic landmark.

“We have had an incredibly busy summer at Eastbourne Pier.

“The weather wasn’t kind to us all of the time but people flock to the pier, and that always fills me with great pleasure.

“Only yesterday, on a very windy day, the tea rooms were packed. I went round every table giving everyone free chocolates. It’s a simple but nice gesture.”

For members, rod fees will be £9 for one rod and £15 for two.

For non members and tourists the rod fees will £15 for one and £20 for two.

For the winter months fishing will be allowed from 9am to 5pm.

For summer months it will 8am to 8pm.

There will be other rules to follow which will be displayed in the fishing shop at the end of the pier.

Mr Gulzar said, “I bought the pier four years ago after what was a devastating blaze.

“I have brought it back to its glory, and indeed beyond, and it is only right that fishing is back on Eastbourne Pier.

“I am over the moon.”

Further information can be found at fishing@eastbournepier.com