Debenhams in Eastbourne announces closing date

Debenhams in Eastbourne town centre has officially confirmed the date when it will close its doors for business.

The retailer said the Terminus Road store will close on January 19 along with 19 other stores in the space of eight days.

Debenhams in Terminus Road, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-180608-090648008

Debenhams chief executive, Stefaan Vansteenkiste said, “We are working hard to implement the transformation of Debenhams. Despite a challenging retail environment, thanks to our colleagues’ hard work and our investor group’s commitment we are progressing with our turnaround.”

The other stores due to close are: Altrincham, Kirkcaldy, Wandsworth, Birmingham, Walton-on-Thames, Wolverhampton all on January 11.

On January 15: Chatham, Slough, Welwyn, Great Yarmouth, Witney, Stockton-on-Tees.

And on January 19: Ashford, Canterbury, Folkestone, Southsea, Eastbourne, Southport, Wimbledon.

