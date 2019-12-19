Dance your way to fitness in 2020 with Eastbourne group

Eastbourne Swing Jive class has new teachers and is urging people to join up and shift their Christmas pounds by dancing their way in to 2010.

Starting on January 6, new teachers, Kiernan and Claire, are taking over Eastbourne Swing Jive’s Lindy Hop beginner/improver classes at Community Wise, Old Town, every Monday evening from 8pm to 9.30pm.

Kiernan and Claire have been dancing for more than 20 years, starting with rock ‘n’ roll and progressing to Lindy Hop ten years ago.

They have been involved with Eastbourne Swing Jive since it opened its doors in 2013 and have already helped many beginners find their feet dancing to music from the 30’s and 40’s.

You don’t need a partner or any previous experience to join the group. Visit the Eastbourne Swing Jive Facebook page or contact eastbournevintagedance@gmail.com.