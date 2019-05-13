Dance-off at Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre in aid of county’s children’s hospice charity, Demelza
Children from dance schools all over Eastbourne held a Danceathon event at the town’s Beacon Centre on Saturday May 11 in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children in East Sussex.
The event featured excellent performances from Old Town Dance, Bedes, Ratton Academy of Peforming Arts, Diana Freedman School and Willingdon school of Dancing. To donate to Demelza Hospice Care for Children and support local families please visit demelza.org.uk. Photographs by Jon Rigby
Children dancing in Beacon centre raising funds for Demelza (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190513-114622008